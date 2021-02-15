< Back to All News

New COVID Vaccination Clinic Launched

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 12:33 AM PST

Though supplies remain scarce, Nevada County has launched a new coronavirus vaccine clinic in Grass Valley, in the Whispering Pines business park. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says it’s a perfect site, donated and refurbished by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

Vaccinations are by appointment only and Gruver expects the clinic to be frequently booked solid, at this point…

Eligible Nevada County residents are also now able to schedule appointments through the state’s My Turn system, depending on dose availability. Right now, the priority is for those who are 65 and older and health care staff who weren’t inocculated in Phase 1A. That’s followed by education, emergency services, and food and agriculture workers, as supplies allow. As of late last week, Gruver says there had been around 12-thousand-700 vaccinations.

