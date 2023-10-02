New COVID Vaccine Doses In Scarce Supply

Updated COVID vaccines were released about a month ago. But will California adults be flocking to their local pharmacies? Not all of them, according to data released by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. 29-percent surveyed this summer said they wouldn’t get additional doses, if recommended by public health guidelines. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilyn Cooke, says it’s too early to know whether that’ll be the case here…

Cooke says another reason she can’t say what the interest will be is that the new vaccines are still very difficult to get, locally, so far. But she says it’ll be a temporary shortage…

Among the Californians who haven’t completed the primary COVID vaccine series, the survey shows that 53-percent of adults were worried about the side effects. 46-percent said the vaccine was developed too quickly, 44-percent think it’s unnecessary, and 23-percent don’t believe in vaccines in general.