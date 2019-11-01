Sheriff Holds Badge Pinning Ceremony

(OPENS WITH SOUND)

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon swearing in five new recruits as deputies, and there were also three promotions at the badge-pinning ceremony held at in the Board of Supervisors chambers this morning.

Of the five, one is now an animal control officer, and the other four are correctional officers. Sam Brown had a few words for the new-hires before they took their oath, and told them, that in this career, you can’t always put family first…

Brown has been promoted to commander of the jail, Steve Stanley now commands his own shift as a sergeant, and former jail commander Alicia Burget is now the undersheriff..

Burget gets her badge pinned by youngest son

Burget kept the mood light and cracked jokes, but the Nevada County native says she had small failures and epic failures that many of her family and co-workers got to see…

Of the five new deputies, Animal Control Officer Rachel Frantz and Correctional Officer Kyle Yokom grew up in Nevada County, Correctional Officer Justin Stanis has a brother in the Sheriff’s Department, and two were born outside the United States. Correctional Officer Luba Vasilenko is from Russia, adn Correctional Officer Gabriela Illiev is from Bulgaria. She moved to Nevada County in 2001.

