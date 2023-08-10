New Devices For Monitoring Fish Population

Another way of monitoring and, hopefully, increasing the fish population in the North Yuba River is being tested this winter by the South Yuba River Citizens League. Interim Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann says they’re called Rotary Screw Traps. They’re large, cylindrical traps that float on pontoons. He says the testing is part of what will likely be a longer term study explore and better understand how salmon and trout could also thrive above Bullards Bar…

The testing, that will be done from October through next May. And Zettler-Mann also cautions recreationists about the dangers of the devices…

Two of the devices will be installed, one at Rocky Rest Campground and the other along Old Toll Bridge Road. Public outreach events are planned for later in the month. That includes one at the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Nevada County Library on the 30th, from 4:30 to 6:30pm.