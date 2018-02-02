New Direction for Economic Resource Council

A new direction for the Nevada County Economic Resource Council as they shift leadership strategies for 2018. The first order of business at today’s meeting was to explain the new leadership model. Board Chair, Jason Fouyer, announced that instead of filling the vacant Executive Director position, the ERC would be using consultants to lead the work on specific projects.

ERC treasurer, Tim Corkins, expanded on Fouyer’s announcement.

More than half of the ERC revenue comes from an annual contract with the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Corkins broke down the county contract to show the money being split for consultants to manage specific initiatives, such as the NC Tech Connection

Funds from the contract are also going towards local business asssitance, an online tourism presence, and membership in the Greater Sacramento Economic Development Council.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, ERC treasurer, Tim Corkins, presented the annual budget of 221 thousand dollars.

The remaining 30 thousand dollars comes from small contracts with the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City as well as Nevada Irrigation District and PG and E. Money is raised from an annual economic summit hosted by the ERC.

Fouyer pointed out that prior to the reorganization, the ERC Executive Director was reponsible for all initiatives. In the new structure, the consultants for each initiative will report directly to the board.

