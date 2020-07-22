New Director at Anew Day

After 6 years at the helm, Lori Nunnick-Taylor, has stepped away from her position as executive director of Anew Day counseling service. Anew Day board president, Mike Bratton, said that Nunnick-Taylor has had several offers in the past, but the current opportunity was too good to pass.

Listen to Mike Bratton

Nunnick-Taylor is accepting a position with the County’s District Attorney’s office, working in the Victim Witness Program. She said it was important to continue helping those in need in Nevada County.

Listen to Lori Nunnick-Taylor

The board of Anew Day quickly named a replacement, hiring Tricia Johnson as executive director. Johnson said things just fell into place in her new role at the non-profit.

Listen to Tricia Johnson

Johnson is the wife of Grass Valley Police Captain, Steve Johnson, and she says she gets inspiration from her husband in trying to make the world a better place.

Listen to Tricia Johnson

It has not been easy being the spouse of a law enforcement official since the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Johnson said she is part of a support group of police officer’s wives who try to raise understanding of their husbands’ duties serving the public.

Listen to Tricia Johnson

