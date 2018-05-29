New Director For Gold Country Services

Nevada County’s senior services group has found a replacement for its longtime executive director. Janeth Marroletti has taken over for Sandy Jacobson, who retired from the job with Gold Country Community Services. Although she’s been working with seniors for more than 15 years, this is a new experience for her. Her previous work was in densely-populated Southern California cities. She and her husband lived in Los Angeles for 25 years and had never been to the Sierra foothills before, until they spent some vacation time earlier this year. She says one of her first goals is improving meal transportation options for a much more rural and spread out geographical area…

Marroletti says firewood is also still a big need, despite good participation in the current volunteer program…

Marroletti also says she wants to touch bases with Grass Valley and Nevada City about the feasibility of a senior or community center.