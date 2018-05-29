< Back to All News

New Director For Gold Country Services

Posted: May. 29, 2018 12:53 AM PDT

Nevada County’s senior services group has found a replacement for its longtime executive director. Janeth Marroletti has taken over for Sandy Jacobson, who retired from the job with Gold Country Community Services. Although she’s been working with seniors for more than 15 years, this is a new experience for her. Her previous work was in densely-populated Southern California cities. She and her husband lived in Los Angeles for 25 years and had never been to the Sierra foothills before, until they spent some vacation time earlier this year. She says one of her first goals is improving meal transportation options for a much more rural and spread out geographical area…

click to listen to Janeth Marroletti

Marroletti says firewood is also still a big need, despite good participation in the current volunteer program…

click to listen to Janeth Marroletti

Marroletti also says she wants to touch bases with Grass Valley and Nevada City about the feasibility of a senior or community center.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha