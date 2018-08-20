New District Superintendent Settles In

With the first week of school now over, even though it was only a couple of days, the new Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent has had the weekend to take a breath and relax. Brett McFadden took over for the retiring Louise Johnson during the summer, and is now getting to put his plan in place. McFadden says there are certain federal and state guidelines that he has to adhere to, but he says being superintendent is a lot more than just that…

McFadden says things have changed dramatically since he was in high school, but not all in a bad way…

All of the schools in the district have had construction work during the summer. He says it was close, but all the projects were ‘predominantly completed’ by the time school started last week.

