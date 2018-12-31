< Back to All News

New DMV Laws Go Into Effect Jan 1

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:20 PM PST

A number of new laws will directly effect drivers in California beginning January 1. Department of Motor Vehicle Spokesperson, Marty Geenstein, says the laws cover a variety of issues. Car dealerships will now provide a paper based- license plates upon the sale of a vehicle.

Listen to Marty Greenstein

Greenspan says the law will now require drivers with multiple DUIs or cause adn injury or death while DUI, will need to install ignistion interlock devices on their vehicles.

Listen to Marty Greenstein

Another change in law, Juvenile courts will no longer be able to delay or suspend a minor’s license for being a chronic truant. And regarding electric cars and low-emmisiion vehicles, owners may no longer be able to use the Carpools lanes. Vehicles issued a green or white decal will expire on 2019. Owners of cars purchased after 2017 may apply for a two year extension. A law allowing appliants to select male, female, or non-binary as their gender is also new for 2019.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha