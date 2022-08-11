< Back to All News

New Domestic Violence Programs Get New Funding

Posted: Aug. 11, 2022 12:14 AM PDT

Year-old programs designed to reduce domestic violence, as well as out-of-home placements of children in Nevada County, are showing progress. The Board of Supervisors has approved a one-point-six million dollar one-year contract for continued administration of the Rapid Response Team and Family Urgent Response System. Nick Ready, the county’s program manager for child welfare, told the Board that 34 successful referrals have already been made…

One success story is Michelle Jodoin. She told the Board she lost custody of her daughter to her ex-husband, through a combination of substance abuse and jail time, and was also a domestic violence victim during the marriage. After her father, also an addict, died, she eventually was hooked up to new county support services. She said she’s regained custody and is now a special services aide for the county…

County officials say the Family Urgent Response System is designed to preserve the relationship of the caregiver and the child or youth. Among other things, it provides conflict management and resolution skills. And it connects the family to an array of local services.

