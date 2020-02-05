< Back to All News

New Drinking Water Systems For NID Campgrounds

Posted: Feb. 5, 2020 12:54 AM PST

Aging drinking water systems are being replaced at campgrounds operated by the Nevada Irrigation District. The district’s recreation manager, Monica Reyes, says work has begun on the Long Ravine Campground on Rollins Reservoir…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

The drinking water system at Long Ravine Campground is 55 years old. The project includes installing more than a mile of new pipe, two new storage tanks, and a new filter system to remove iron and sediment. And Reyes says other improvements are also planned, including the boat slips…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says the RV sites will also be getting electrical upgrades. All the work is on track to be completed by March. The campground is closed in the meantime.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha