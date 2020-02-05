New Drinking Water Systems For NID Campgrounds

Aging drinking water systems are being replaced at campgrounds operated by the Nevada Irrigation District. The district’s recreation manager, Monica Reyes, says work has begun on the Long Ravine Campground on Rollins Reservoir…

The drinking water system at Long Ravine Campground is 55 years old. The project includes installing more than a mile of new pipe, two new storage tanks, and a new filter system to remove iron and sediment. And Reyes says other improvements are also planned, including the boat slips…

Reyes says the RV sites will also be getting electrical upgrades. All the work is on track to be completed by March. The campground is closed in the meantime.