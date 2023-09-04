< Back to All News

New Entertainment Venue Could Open In A Year

Posted: Sep. 4, 2023 12:36 AM PDT

entertainment venue. Project Manager, Ken Hardin, says it’s the culmination of an eight-year process. A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently at the site on Crown Point Circle. Hardin says it was really symbolic, since they’re rennovating an existing 42-thousand-square-foot building…

Hardin says they hope to have their occupancy permit by September of 2024, with the first concert being held the following month, on the third Sunday of October. The stage will be able to accomodate 90 seated singers and a 50-piece orchestra. And with all that room, Hardin says they also have plans to eventually open a black box theater. Also, a conference center that can hold up to 300 people…

Hardin says the project cost is now estimated at 14 to 16-million dollars. And about 10-million dollars has been raised in donations and grants that have been confirmed.

