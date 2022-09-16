New Entertainment Venue In The Works

A campaign toward building a new entertainment venue for Nevada County is going more public. At their meeting Tuesday evening, the Grass Valley Planning Commission will consider amendments to the Whispering Pines Specific Plan. It’s part of what’s expected to be a lengthy process. InConcert Sierra and Sierra Stages are both currently using smaller venues that also have more limited availability. Both are proposing to take up space within an existing building, on Crown Point Court. InConcert Sierra Artistic Director, Ken Hardin says the proposal includes a 520-seat Concert Hall for acoustic performers, such as the classical music they feature…

A smaller 125-seat Black Box theatre would also be included for more experimental theatrical and musical performances. Hardin says non-profit organizations are also very enthusiastic about being able to use the venue as well…

A conference center that could seat up to 350 people is also included. But fundraising will be needed to make the venue a reality. Hardin says it’s on pace toward hitting its goal, so far, after 90 days.