New Expansive Go Nevada County Website

Posted: Aug. 12, 2022 12:45 AM PDT

There’s a new “Go Nevada County” website that showcases sustainable tourism and recreation. Economic Development Program Manager, Kimberly Parker, says the 36-page, state-of-the-art website is packed with more information on activities, events, and destinations. And it also has a broader link between east and west county. And with more “staycations” since the pandemic, it also reminds and educates locals about the region’s arts and culture and historic charm…

Parker says it’s an easy-to-navigate virtual guide that puts a wealth of experiences and unforgettable itineraries together in one beautiful place…

The website also encourages everyone to be good stewards of the landscapes, which are rich with natural resources.

