New Fairgounds CEO Excited About Job

For Patrick Eidman, becoming the permanent CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds seems like a dream come true…

Eidman became acting CEO in late July, when his predecessor, Rea Callendar, was unexpectedly placed on a leave of absence. Eidman says a number of improvements are planned, under what he calls the “sustainability initiative”…

Eidman says he has fond memories of his grandparents bringing him to the Fair during his childhood, showing sheep at the fairs across the Western United States with his parents and sisters, and exhibiting steers and sheep as an FFA member at the Fair. He was also Livestock Secretary from 2011 to 2016. As CEO, Eidman is also responsible for overseeing the Draft Horse Classic, the Country Christmas Faire, interim events and facility rentals, and the RV Park.