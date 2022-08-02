< Back to All News

New Fairgrounds CEO Gears Up For First Fair

Posted: Aug. 2, 2022 12:26 AM PDT

It’s now been six months since Dale Chasse replaced Patrick Eidman as the CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. And, speaking on “KNCO” Insight” recently, he says he’s not daunted by his first fair, which begins next week…

Chasse also has an extensive background working in the entertainment industry, including pre-show production, security consulting, and event promotion….

Chasse was hired as a bureau chief for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Sacramento. He also brings enforcement and budget adminstration experience, as well as public relations qualifications, having worked with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. And, with the Fairgrounds hitting hard financial times over the last couple years, due to the pandemic, Chasse says they’re rebounding well this year…

Meanwhile, the Fairgrounds box office opened on Monday, with Chasse strongly recommending people buy their tickets in advance.

