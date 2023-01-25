New Fairgrounds CEO Gives His Outlook

It’s just the tenth day on the job for the new CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Andrew Trygg is the former Fair Board President and was also the Communications Manager for the Sheriff’s Department. But it was nearly 25 years ago when he began working at the fairgrounds over summer break as a fair-time trash crew member. He replaces Dale Chasse, who was fired after less than one year of management. But Trygg, who was also an interim CEO, after Patrick Eidman left, doesn’t appear to envision any significant changes to the Fair…

Trygg also says the Fairgrounds financial picture looks pretty stable, after some major downturns from the pandemic…

But Trygg says a couple of new things are in the works and will be announced at a later time. He’d also like to broaden the Draft Horse Classic to attract more attendees. From 1995 to 1998, Trygg was a member of the Junior Fair Board and in 2012 he was appointed to the Fair Board by Governor Brown. He was Board President for two years