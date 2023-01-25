< Back to All News

New Fairgrounds CEO Gives His Outlook

Posted: Jan. 24, 2023 5:55 PM PST

It’s just the tenth day on the job for the new CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Andrew Trygg is the former Fair Board President and was also the Communications Manager for the Sheriff’s Department. But it was nearly 25 years ago when he began working at the fairgrounds over summer break as a fair-time trash crew member. He replaces Dale Chasse, who was fired after less than one year of management. But Trygg, who was also an interim CEO, after Patrick Eidman left, doesn’t appear to envision any significant changes to the Fair…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg also says the Fairgrounds financial picture looks pretty stable, after some major downturns from the pandemic…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

But Trygg says a couple of new things are in the works and will be announced at a later time. He’d also like to broaden the Draft Horse Classic to attract more attendees. From 1995 to 1998, Trygg was a member of the Junior Fair Board and in 2012 he was appointed to the Fair Board by Governor Brown. He was Board President for two years

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha