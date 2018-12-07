< Back to All News

New Fairgrounds CEO Is Familiar Name

Dec. 7, 2018

The former Deputy Manager of the Nevada County Fairgrounds is now the new Chief Executive Officer. Patrick Eidman had been acting CEO since late July, when his predecessor, Rea Callendar, was placed on a leave of absence, just days before the fair began. Callendar was fired by the Board of Directors in September, after about three years on the job, with no explanation given. Eidman had been serving as Deputy Manager since March of 2017. Neither Eidman nor Fairgrounds officials were available for comment, with the news release sent around the time the Fairgrounds Office was closed. But the release says Eidman brings more than 20 years of management, grant writing, fundraising, event planning, and financial reporting experience to the job, as well as an extensive agricultural background. Eidman is also a Nevada Union High School graduate and Grass Valley native.

