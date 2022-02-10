New Fairgrounds CEO Predicts Strong Year

With the Nevada County Fairgrounds taking major hits over the last couple of years from the pandemic’s impacts, the new CEO says he expects a much stronger 2022. Dale Chasse says a lot more events and activities are in the works, with more people feeling confident to rent their facilities, as impacts should ease more, as the year progresses…

That also includes the Fair, which returned last year, although attendance was down. But Chasse says he’s expecting huge crowds in August…

Chasse started his new job last week, replacing Patrick Eidman. He says his extensive background working in the entertainment industry, including with Bill Graham Productions, prepares him well for booking and promoting events. But just prior to joining the Fairgrounds, he was a Bureau Chief for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Sacramento. In this role, he also brings enforcement and budget administration experience, as well as strong public relations, having also worked with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.