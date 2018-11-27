< Back to All News

New Fairgrounds Manager To Be Named Soon

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 1:45 PM PST

The hiring of a permanent manager and CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds is expected to be made soon. Fair Board president Steve Steele says it’s hoped an announcement will be released by no later than the end of December…

Just days before this year’s Fair, in late July, the Fair Board placed Rea Callendar on a paid leave of absence. He was hired in 2015. Callendar was fired in September, with no specific reasons for the dismissal ever revealed. Steele says the application process for a replacement ended October fifteenth…

Steele says he can’t say how many people applied, citing confidentiality rules. But he says it was a significant number and it includes acting CEO and deputy manager Patrick Eidman.

