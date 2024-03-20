< Back to All News

New Filing Option As Tax Deadline Nears

Posted: Mar. 20, 2024 12:43 AM PDT

The tax filing deadline is now less than a month away. And last week, the IRS launched what’s called Direct File, a pilot program in 12 states, including California. That’s a new service that provides some taxpayers with the choice to electronically file their federal return directly with the IRS for free. Media Spokesperson Raphael Tulino says you’re still using the same tech software, but without the provider…

But Tulino says it mainly applies to relatively simple returns…

The service is available until the April 15th deadline. Those interested can check eligibility easily, on IRS-dot-gov. Customer service representatives can also provide technical support and basic clarification of laws related to the tax scope of Direct File.

