New Fire Academy Celebrated at Sierra College NCC

Sierra College Nevada County Campus has a new Fire Fighting Academy and along with it a new facility. The new Fire Fighting Academy was officially celebrated Tuesday afternoon. The academy was completed and opened in March. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Sierra College President Willy Duncan said it’s an opportunity to provide needed training in the area.

Listen to President Willy Duncan

Duncan stating that academy graduates can earn a living wage and begin working immediately. The Grass Valley Fire Department is a partner agency with the college. Chief Mark Buttron praised the college and staff committed to the program.

Listen to Chief Mark Buttron

Batallion Chief Josh Sundee is the commander of the new academy and is proud of the building and what is still to come.

Listen to Batallion Chief Josh Sundee

Currently nine cadets are going through the fifteen week program, five days a week- eight hours a day. Future classes will have up to 30 cadets. Upon graduation cadets meet the physical and academic requirements to be a fire fighter.