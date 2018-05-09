< Back to All News

New Fire Academy Celebrated at Sierra College NCC

May. 9, 2018

Sierra College Nevada County Campus has a new Fire Fighting Academy and along with it a new facility. The new Fire Fighting Academy  was officially celebrated Tuesday afternoon. The academy was completed and opened in March. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Sierra College President Willy Duncan said it’s an opportunity to provide needed training in the area.

Duncan stating that academy graduates can earn a living wage and begin working immediately. The Grass Valley Fire Department is a partner agency with the college. Chief Mark Buttron praised the college and staff committed to the program.

Batallion Chief Josh Sundee is the commander of the new academy and is proud of the building and what is still to come.

Currently nine cadets are going through the fifteen week program, five days a week- eight hours a day. Future classes will have up to 30 cadets. Upon graduation cadets meet the physical and academic requirements to be a fire fighter.

