New Fire Prevention Group Established Locally

With the ever-present fire danger that exists in Nevada County, there is a new group that has formed to not only get the word out about things like defensible space, but also to help formulate community policy when it comes to fires and fire danger. They are called the Coalition of Firewise Communities, and have had a few monthly meetings now. There are 45 different Firewise Communities in Nevada County, and Coalition Chair Kent Rees says one of the important things his group is working on is formulating more efficient evacuation plans…

Firewise communities are organized and overseen by the FireSafe Council of Nevada County. Executive Director Joanne Drummond says the coalition is a completely separate organization, but is an asset to her group…

Drummond says there are 23 recognized firewise communities, and 22 more that are in training. Rees says together, those 45 communities that make up the coalition can also carry some political clout throughout the county and even to the state level. The Coalition of Firewise Communities meets the first Tuesday of each month in Alta Sierra.

