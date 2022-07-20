New Fire Restrictions Tahoe National Forest

It’s a little later in the wildfire season than normal. But campfires, or any other fires outside established rings and designated camping and picnic areas, are now banned in the Tahoe National Forest. Public Affairs Officer, Lauren Faulkenberry, says a lot of recreationists use so-called “dispersed” fires

click to listen to Lauren Faulkenberry

A list of designated and developed recreation areas where fires are completely banned can be found through a link on the Tahoe National Forest website. Faulkenberry says fire rings are the best place to enjoy a campfire, because they’re designed to keep flames contained and are kept clear of debris and vegetation. But someone should also be monitoring it at

click to listen to Lauren Faulkenberry

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or recreation area. Or also while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that’s barren or cleared of all flammable material. As for your vehicle, use it only on a paved, dirt, or gravel surface.