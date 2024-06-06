New Fiscal Officer For Nevada County Announced

With next month’s retirement of their longtime Chief Fiscal Officer, Nevada County has selected an in-house replacement. Erin Mettler begins her new job on July seventh. She’s served in a similar capacity in the Health and Human Services Department since 2020, managing a 180-milion dollar budget. And she has 23 years of experience in managing budgets and programs in local government…

Meanwhile, Mettler says significant Health and Human Services cuts were originally in the works, to help close the state’s massive budget gap. It now no longer appears that way. But she says the county has a good stable foundation that can weather any fiscal storms, at this point in time…

In a news release, County Executive Officer Allison Lehman says within her four years Mettler has been instrumental in important initiatives. That includes establishing the Western Nevada County Local Housing Trust Fund. That’s funded such projects as Cashin’s Field in Nevada City and Phase Two of the Lone Oak Senior Housing complex in Penn Valley, bringing over 80 new units online. Martin Polt has been the county’s Chief Fiscal Officer for the last 11 years, with a total of 19 years working for the county.