< Back to All News

New Generator Online at Hospitality House

Posted: Jan. 4, 2021 5:24 AM PST

An early Christmas and a great way to end the year for the staff and guests at Hospitality House in Grass Valley. The homeless shelter will no longer be in the dark when the power goes out. Development Director Ashley Quadros says a group of anonymous community donors raised the funds for a whole building generator that will automatically turn on when the electricity goes out.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

Losing electricity has always been a concern, but it was exasperated by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs last year. Quadros says health and safety are the primary concerns when the power goes out.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

Power for guests medical equipment is also a concern.
And now that Hospitality House has expanded services to people staying in hotels as as result of the pandemic, food refrigeration is also an issue.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says that the generosity of the donors is the only way this project could go forward.

Listen to Ashley Quadros

Acquisition and installation of the generator began in late September, and the equipment became fully operable the week before Christmas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha