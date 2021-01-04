New Generator Online at Hospitality House

An early Christmas and a great way to end the year for the staff and guests at Hospitality House in Grass Valley. The homeless shelter will no longer be in the dark when the power goes out. Development Director Ashley Quadros says a group of anonymous community donors raised the funds for a whole building generator that will automatically turn on when the electricity goes out.

Losing electricity has always been a concern, but it was exasperated by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs last year. Quadros says health and safety are the primary concerns when the power goes out.

Power for guests medical equipment is also a concern.

And now that Hospitality House has expanded services to people staying in hotels as as result of the pandemic, food refrigeration is also an issue.

Quadros says that the generosity of the donors is the only way this project could go forward.

Acquisition and installation of the generator began in late September, and the equipment became fully operable the week before Christmas.