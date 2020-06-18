New Grass Valley School District Supe Excited

The new superintendent of the Grass Valley Elementary School District is looking forward to taking over administrative duties on July first. Andrew Withers will continue to commute from Newcastle and has been a principal in Natomas, Penryn, as well as Mill Valley. His current job has been as director of state and federal programs for the Twin Rivers Unified School District, in North Sacramento. And he starts the job under an unprecedented situation, trying to help come up with a format for the new school year that has the best fit, under coronavirus restrictions…

Withers says another challenge will be dealing with a much tighter budget, with coronavirus expenses taking away so much state funding. But he calls this a dream job…

Withers is succeeding Eric Frederickson.