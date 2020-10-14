< Back to All News

New Guidelines For Large Gathering Concerns

Posted: Oct. 14, 2020 12:45 AM PDT

With large social gatherings still seen as one of the main sources for coronavirus infections, the state recently released more general guidance. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that starts with getting together outside and keeping numbers down more…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says such gatherings should also be limited to no more than two hours. Meanwhile, other restrictions that have been in place during the entire pandemic continue to apply…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Halloween parties and trick-or-treating are strongly discouraged in California this year, as announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly on Tuesday. He says it would be especially difficult to trace infections for any outbreaks that happen, related to trick-or-treating. Many counties have already released their own guidelines. Nevada County officials say if you do trick-or-treat it should be only with others from your own household.

