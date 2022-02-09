< Back to All News

New Health Officer Steps into Role

Posted: Feb. 9, 2022 5:37 AM PST

With Dr. Scott Kellerman completing his one-year contract as Nevada County Public Health Officer and choosing to return to work in Africa at the beginning of January, the county has filled his shoes with a physician coming from private practice. Dr. Sherrilyn Cooke. Dr. Cooke was able to join County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, during KNCO’s weekly morning segment focused on county issues. Cooke initially began her career working in Public Health- even before becoming a doctor.

 

Though, not a former health officer, Dr. Cooke is aware of the potential roller coaster of emotions and behavior regarding the public health mandates. She says the stress of such a position can be overwhelming.

 

She says numbers of COVID cases are finally dropping but there is still a high rate of transmission so it is uncertain if the county will drop its mask mandate next week along with the state.

 

The new health officer would like nothing more than to tell everyone life can return to normal.

Dr. Cooke says that means all people whether they choose, or not, to be vaccinated or wear a mask.

 

