New Health Policies Should Stabilize Uninsured

A new report projects that California’s recently-passed health care policies will both lower the prices for the individual insurance market, as well as keep steady the number of uninsured. The study was conducted by the UC Berkeley Labor Center and UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Lead author Miranda Dietz says new steps have been taken this year, at the state capitol, that will prevent 770-thousand Californians from becoming uninsured and reduce premiums for one-and-a-half million residents…

But, even with these new policies, Dietz says the the number of uninsured will remain stable, at three-and-a-half million, through 2022. And premium and hospital costs remain high…

Dietz says among the number who are projected to remain uninsured are undocumented Californians, the largest group. She says low-income undocumented adults, 26 and older, continue to be ineligible for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage.