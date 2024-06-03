New Higgins Fire Assessment Ballots Mailed Out

The Higgins Fire District hopes the fifth time is the charm for passage of a mail-in ballot measure designed to improve staffing and response times. But unlike previous efforts, Chief Joel Tam says this is considered an assessment that would have one specified benefit and would only require a majority approval, instead of two-thirds. That’s the re-opening of their third station, in the Dog Bar area. It was shut down eight years ago due to lagging revenue from the current 25-dollar assessment that’s been on the books since 1980. This measure would raise it another 178-dollars and would add two more firefighters and allow a third engine to be staffed all the time…

Tam says the proposal might also reduce the cost of fire insurance premiums for property owners…

District officials say the assessment would maintain the modernization of life-saving equipment and effectively address the challenges posed by the increased frequency of wildfires and the surge of 9-1-1 calls. Ballots were just recently mailed out and are due back by July third at 7pm. Ballots will be counted that night. Tam says two more Town Hall meetings on the proposal are also coming up. That’s on the 19th at the Lake of the Pines Clubhouse and the 21st at the Higgins Lions Community Center. Both start at 6pm.