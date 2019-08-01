< Back to All News

New Hires for CALFIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer

Posted: Aug. 1, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

CALFIRE crews in the Nevada Yuba-Placer-Unit are the beneficiaries of Governor Gavin Newsom signing an executive order Wedensday. As a result California will be hiring 393 new firefighters and twenty-three of them will be in the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Division Chief Jim Mathias says the hiring will replace many positions that were cut over the last several decades. Minimum staffing is three firefighters to an engine, but one-third will now have four.

Listen to Jim Mathias

Mathais says an extra firefighter increases efficiency exponentially during a response.

Listen to Jim Mathias

Mathais says most of the new firefighters will be experienced, but still need to go through a short training period to learn the CALFIRE specific protocols and procedures. Firefighters should be on the ground in a relatively short timeframe.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha