New Homeless Resource Center Coming

A long-sought Resource Center for Nevada County’s unsheltered homeless population will soon be opening for drop-in services. County Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the Board of Supervisors has approved a 250-thousand dollar contract for architectural design services. It’ll only require minor rennovation of an empty office building, on Sutton Way…

Dent says the building is contiguous to the Brunswick Commons Apartments, which provides permanent housing for formerly homeless individuals. It’s also within walking distance of Hospitality House and public transit…

Dent says county staff will be moving in over the next couple of months. But drop-in services aren’t expected to be available for another six-to-eight months. Funding is covered through a housing grant awarded to the county in 2019.