< Back to All News

New Homeless Resource Center Coming

Posted: Jan. 26, 2023 12:28 AM PST

A long-sought Resource Center for Nevada County’s unsheltered homeless population will soon be opening for drop-in services. County Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the Board of Supervisors has approved a 250-thousand dollar contract for architectural design services. It’ll only require minor rennovation of an empty office building, on Sutton Way…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says the building is contiguous to the Brunswick Commons Apartments, which provides permanent housing for formerly homeless individuals. It’s also within walking distance of Hospitality House and public transit…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says county staff will be moving in over the next couple of months. But drop-in services aren’t expected to be available for another six-to-eight months. Funding is covered through a housing grant awarded to the county in 2019.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha