< Back to All News

New Hospital CEO Settling Into The Job

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:06 PM PST

The change in leadership at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is now official. Brian Evans started his new job as President and CEO on Monday. He replaces Kathy Medeiros, who has retired. Evans says he goes back to 2000 with the hospital, starting out as an emergency room doctor before becoming the director for five years. And it was onward and upward from there…

click to listen to Brian Evans

Evans earned a Bachelors of Science in Biology from UC Davis and attended UCLA for medical school. His promotion was announced in October, as the merger proposal with Catholic Health Initiatives was the subject of hearings by the State Attorney General’s Office, including one in Grass Valley. Evans says the merger should be approved by late January or early February and he doesn’t anticipate any major impacts on hospital operations or personnel…

click to listen to Brian Evans

Medieros had been president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial since 2006.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha