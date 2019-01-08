New Hospital CEO Settling Into The Job

The change in leadership at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is now official. Brian Evans started his new job as President and CEO on Monday. He replaces Kathy Medeiros, who has retired. Evans says he goes back to 2000 with the hospital, starting out as an emergency room doctor before becoming the director for five years. And it was onward and upward from there…

click to listen to Brian Evans

Evans earned a Bachelors of Science in Biology from UC Davis and attended UCLA for medical school. His promotion was announced in October, as the merger proposal with Catholic Health Initiatives was the subject of hearings by the State Attorney General’s Office, including one in Grass Valley. Evans says the merger should be approved by late January or early February and he doesn’t anticipate any major impacts on hospital operations or personnel…

click to listen to Brian Evans

Medieros had been president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial since 2006.