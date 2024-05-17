< Back to All News

New HQ Building Approved For Tahoe Natl Forest

Posted: May. 17, 2024 12:30 AM PDT

After around a decade of efforts, the Tahoe National Forest is finally getting a new headquarters building to replace its smaller and aging facility. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution accepting and executing a 50-year lease agreement worth two-point-six million dollars for the county. That’s on a nine-acre parcel adjacent to the Juvenile Hall property. It’ll be located off Highway 49, and still near Nevada City and also across the road from the Rood Center. Acting Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Matt Jedra told the Board that they’ll have one lease to deal with, compared to the current situation…

Jedra also noted that the construction cost has nearly doubled since pre-COVID, to around 25-million dollars and they’re pursuing federal funding. Supervisor Hardy Bullock also likes the potential for good accessibility…

If all goes well, it’s hoped the 23-thousand-square-foot facility will open sometime in 2027.

