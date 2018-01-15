New Human Resources Director For Nevada County

A new Human Resources Director has been hired by Nevada County. Seth Schapiro’s first day is in two weeks, or January 29th. Schapiro has over 30 years of experience in labor relations, including over 17 years as the head of Human Resources for a labor organization in Oakland. He’s been hired by the county to facilitate contract negotiations with union employees, which is similar to the type of work he once did for the county…

click to listen to Seth Schapiro

Schapiro says he has some close friends in Nevada County and visits the area regularly…

click to listen to Seth Schapiro

A news release says Schapiro has been a principle leader in the restructuring and consolidation of nine public employee unions into one large organization. He’s developed programs and conducted training for over 5,000 employees in areas such as communication, strategic planning, negotiation training, and employment law training. Alison Lehman has been the county’s interim Human Resources Director.