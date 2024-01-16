< Back to All News

New Initiative To Boost Arts Attendance Underway

Posted: Jan. 16, 2024 12:54 AM PST

A new initiative has gotten underway to restore attendance for various arts activities in Nevada County that appear to still be lagging since pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. Heather Heckler just recently left the county to work for the County Arts Council. On “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, she said the campaign is called “Show Up for the Arts”…

click to listen to Heather Heckler

Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor also said a new free arts guide, called “Muse”, is expected to be available in about a month..

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

A “Business of Arts” symposium has been scheduled for March second at Sierra College. And a Roundtable of arts leadership has been scheduled for March first at Miners Foundry. Heckler and Tudor also praised county funding support, as well as more exposure of artists’ works at the Rood Center. We’re also the only county with two state-designated Cultural Districts out of the 14 around California. A study released last October stated that there was 66-million dollars worth of economic activity linked to the arts in 2022, despite pandemic impacts still being felt. That also supported over 13-hundred-50 jobs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha