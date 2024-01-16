New Initiative To Boost Arts Attendance Underway

A new initiative has gotten underway to restore attendance for various arts activities in Nevada County that appear to still be lagging since pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. Heather Heckler just recently left the county to work for the County Arts Council. On “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, she said the campaign is called “Show Up for the Arts”…

click to listen to Heather Heckler

Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor also said a new free arts guide, called “Muse”, is expected to be available in about a month..

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

A “Business of Arts” symposium has been scheduled for March second at Sierra College. And a Roundtable of arts leadership has been scheduled for March first at Miners Foundry. Heckler and Tudor also praised county funding support, as well as more exposure of artists’ works at the Rood Center. We’re also the only county with two state-designated Cultural Districts out of the 14 around California. A study released last October stated that there was 66-million dollars worth of economic activity linked to the arts in 2022, despite pandemic impacts still being felt. That also supported over 13-hundred-50 jobs.