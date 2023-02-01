New Judge For Nevada County

Nevada County has a permanent, new judge. Governor Newsom has appointed Kelly Babineau, of Sacramento County, to replace Thomas Anderson. Anderson retired in July of last year. A news release from the Governor’s Office says the 51-year-old Babineau has been a Sole Practitioner since 2009. She was an Assistant Public Defender for Sacramento County from 1997 to 2000, as well as from 2002 to 2009. She was also an attorney for the California Central Appellate Project, from 2005 to 2015. Her first day on the bench here is February 14th.