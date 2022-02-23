New K9 For Nevada County Sheriff’s Department

The Rudiger Foundation has officially welcomed their sixth K9 officer, with the acquisition of Vito for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Foundation Member and County Tax Collector, Tina Vernon, says they’ve presented a 31-thousand-300 dollar check to Sheriff Shannan Moon. She says Vito is the second K9 for the Department. Ranger was obtained in 2020. But the ultimate fundraising goal is to obtain a total of four K9’s. Rudiger was obtained in 2015…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

Before 2020, the Sheriff’s Department hadn’t had a K9 since 1989. Vernon says in a perfect world every officer should have a K9 partner, because they help save lives…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

Vernon says they’re also raising community donations for a second K9 for the Grass Valley Police Department, in addition to Kano. They also obtained a K9 for the local State Parks District. Rudiger recently retired.