< Back to All News

New K9 For Nevada County Sheriff’s Department

Posted: Feb. 23, 2022 12:22 AM PST

The Rudiger Foundation has officially welcomed their sixth K9 officer, with the acquisition of Vito for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Foundation Member and County Tax Collector, Tina Vernon, says they’ve presented a 31-thousand-300 dollar check to Sheriff Shannan Moon. She says Vito is the second K9 for the Department. Ranger was obtained in 2020. But the ultimate fundraising goal is to obtain a total of four K9’s. Rudiger was obtained in 2015…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

Before 2020, the Sheriff’s Department hadn’t had a K9 since 1989. Vernon says in a perfect world every officer should have a K9 partner, because they help save lives…

click to listen to Tina Vernon

Vernon says they’re also raising community donations for a second K9 for the Grass Valley Police Department, in addition to Kano. They also obtained a K9 for the local State Parks District. Rudiger recently retired.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha