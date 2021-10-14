New Law To Ensure TRO Recipients Have No Guns

A bill that requires implementation of more uniform procedures to ensure individuals under domestic violence restraining orders relinquish their weapons has been signed into law by Governor Newsom. The Executive Director of Nevada County’s Community Beyond Violence, Stephanie Fischer, says around three of four people issued such orders have at least one weapon…

The new law requires courts to make a written record as to whether someone has relinquished a firearm. If evidence of compliance is not provided, the law would require the clerk of the court to notify law enforcement to take all actions necessary. But Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales indicates violations are not a major issue here…

Meanwhile, another bill signed by Newsom also allows law enforcement to seize so-called ghost guns.