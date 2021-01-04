New Lineup

Tom Fitzsimmons

Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Posted: Jan. 4, 2021 10:43 AM PST

We have a new programming lineup effective today on our AM station, KNCO Newstalk 830. Clark Howard has retired from radio. He has become a favorite with our listeners for years, both for his Consumer Minutes in the morning show, and for his three hour talk show his did daily. Always great information for consumers…from travel tips to best-buy advice. So we wish Clark Howard and his family all the best for the future. So our afternoon talk with now have Markley, VanCamp and Robbins from Noon to 3pm, Lars Larson Show from 3 to 6pm…and Jim Bohannon Show from 7 to 10pm. Lars has been on KNCO at night for years, but on a delay basis. He will now be live from his studio in Portland, Oregon so our listeners can be part of the program. Same goes for Jim Bohannon, a longtime fixture with America in the Morning, his show is live from his studio back in Washington D.C. So when big national stories break, we will have live voices covering it. Let me know what you think about the changes.

