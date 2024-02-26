New Location Announced For WorldFest

The new location for California WorldFest has been announced. The 27-year-old event has been hosted by the Center for the Arts since 2015. But Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says they can no longer afford to hold it at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. So, starting this year, it’ll be taking place at an unspecified private location in Oregon House, in the Yuba County foothills…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel says the private venue is a lot less expensive than public venues like the Fairgrounds. And instead of in the summer heat in July, she says it’s happening the weekend of October 11th. Manuel mentioned recently that coming back post-pandemic has had a number of financial challenges for the arts industry. That includes rental and production costs and artist fees. She says attendance has also dropped by around a-thousand per-year over the last couple of years, or to around three-thousand. Around 70-percent are usually from outside the area. She also notes that the Sugarpine Festival at the Fairgrounds has been cancelled…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel also mentioned skyrocketing visa costs for artists, which especially impacts an event like Worldfest. Otherwise, she says the staging and format will be similar to past years.