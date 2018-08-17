< Back to All News

New-Look Miners, Bruins Begin Football Tonight

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s a week earlier than in past years (even though it seems like more than that), but the high school football season opens tonight statewide. For the Nevada Union Miners, this year is a little different. There’s a new coach, they’re in a new league, and they are trying to get back to a winning culture. Brad Sparks is the new head man, and says too much emphasis has been been put on the past–both the recent past when they were losing, and even the earlier days of championships…

Listen to Brad Sparks 1

The new league is called the Foothill Valley League, and includes old rivals like Placer and Lincoln, along with Oakmont of Roseville, Ponderosa of Shingle Springs, and Rio Linda. It’s a Division Three league, instead of mostly Division One schools where N-U was before, and Sparks says that’s about where the Miners belong…

Listen to Brad Sparks 2

The Miners are at Yuba City tonight, and you can hear it on KNCO beginning around 7 o’clock. The Bear River Bruins begin their season at South Lake Tahoe this evening. Tom Fitzsimmons will have the play-by-play on Star 94 FM.

–gf

