New Management For Local Hotel Rennovations

It’s new management for the ongoing rennovations of the Holbrooke and National Hotels. In a statement, Jordan Fife says work has progressed to the stage when he can now pass the baton to Acme Hospitality, which is based in Santa Barbara. He says he’d been planning for their participation for some time. And Acme spokesperson Erin Lewis says it’s now been decided to close the Holbrooke, starting Tuesday, to speed up what she describes as a cosmetic makeover…

Improvements include a new paint job, wallpaper, carpets, and flooring. Lewis says a reopening date has not been set, but it’s hoped the Holbrooke can reopen within a year. Meanwhile, she says Acme is making no such prediction for the National Hotel, where major structural repairs and upgrades are also needed…

And Lewis says there will not be any dramatic location changes for services, including the restaurant remaining on the first floor. Fife says his primary focus will now be reviving historical properties at other small towns around the country.