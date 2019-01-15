New Management Transition Begins Sammie’s Friends

The transition to new management of Nevada County’s animal shelter has gotten underway. Lorie Hennessey has taken over day-to-day responsibilities, along with Lizette Taylor, for co-founders Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander. She says she met Wicks many years ago, when Sammie’s Friends first opened…

click to listen to Lorie Hennessey

Wicks says Hennessey submitted the first resume. Hennessey has been involved with non-profit organizations for 14 years, most recently with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the USO…

click to listen to Cheryl Wicks

Taylor has been promoted to financial director for Sammie’s Friends, after working with them for about six years. Hennessey says you always strive for more efficiency and improving community service. But she says she’s still getting better acquainted with the staff and doesn’t anticipate making any major operational changes. Last year, the sheriff’s department considered contracting with Placer County for animal services before agreeing to a one-year contract extension with Sammie’s Friends. And that will now be extended another year, since the group hired a replacement for Wicks, along with a financial officer.