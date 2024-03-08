< Back to All News

New Match Donation Campaign With IWD

Posted: Mar. 8, 2024 12:07 AM PST

In honor of International Women’s Day, which is today (Fri.), Hospitality House launched another Match Campaign earlier this week. Development Director Faith Trump says a generous female business owner is offering to match donations of up to 10-thousand dollars through March 15th. She also notes that women who become homeless are disproportionately impacted, with a greater vulnerability to crime and violence…

click to listen to Faith Trump

Trump also mentions that the large female staff at Hospitality House, including Executive Director Nancy Baglietto’s leadership, which is now in its eighth year. Meanwhile, she notes that the state has shifted funding priorities which don’t actually benefit Hospitality House…

click to listen to Faith Trump

But despite diminishing public funding, Trump says Hospitality House continues to pursue the fulfillment of its mission. Over the last six months, they’ve permanently housed 98 people, 49 of whom are women. In the last fiscal year, they’ve served 799 homeless individuals, 278 of whom were homeless women, making up 35-percent of the population served. And of those, more than 200 reported being survivors of domestic violence.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha