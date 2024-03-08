New Match Donation Campaign With IWD

In honor of International Women’s Day, which is today (Fri.), Hospitality House launched another Match Campaign earlier this week. Development Director Faith Trump says a generous female business owner is offering to match donations of up to 10-thousand dollars through March 15th. She also notes that women who become homeless are disproportionately impacted, with a greater vulnerability to crime and violence…

Trump also mentions that the large female staff at Hospitality House, including Executive Director Nancy Baglietto’s leadership, which is now in its eighth year. Meanwhile, she notes that the state has shifted funding priorities which don’t actually benefit Hospitality House…

But despite diminishing public funding, Trump says Hospitality House continues to pursue the fulfillment of its mission. Over the last six months, they’ve permanently housed 98 people, 49 of whom are women. In the last fiscal year, they’ve served 799 homeless individuals, 278 of whom were homeless women, making up 35-percent of the population served. And of those, more than 200 reported being survivors of domestic violence.