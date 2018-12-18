< Back to All News

New Mayor Looking to Add to Healthy Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 7:47 AM PST

She’s been the mayor of Grass Valley for a full week now, and, while getting settled into the job, is being asked about what lies ahead for the next two years during her term. Lisa Swarthout says she’s inherited a situation where the city is in great shape financially with lofty goals, as put forth in the new Strategic Plan…

Swarthout says the key was passage of Measure E last month, which changes the local sales tax from a half-cent to a full cent…

This is Swarthout’s second term as mayor. She was mayor in 2009 and 2010.

