New McKnight Shopping Ctr Progressing

As plans gear up for the new McKnight Crossing Shopping Center in Grass Valley, an amendment to the master sign program has been approved by the Planning Commission. It includes a Target Store, which is replacing the KMart space that was vacated about a year ago. Principal Planner Lance Lowe told the Commission that it will open soon…

That includes Big 5 Sporting Goods and Five Below. The Commission also approved an extension of a limited term permit for the Farmer’s Market. Lowe said it’s utilized tables and pop-up tents. So more substantive permanent structures have been requested than previously approved. Mason Management Vice-President Rob Lavike applauded the changes…

The rennovation of the center has an estimated cost of 10 to 15-million dollars.