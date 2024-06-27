New Measure E Funding Finalized

The Measure E project funding list for the upcoming new fiscal year has been finalized and approved by the Grass Valley City Council. But there were a few suggestions and concerns expressed. Just over six-million dollars is available. The one-percent sales tax, approved by voters in 2018, focuses on parks, recreation and police and fire departments. The Council had already tabled spending four-million dollars on major Rotary Fields improvements at Sierra College, preferring to spread the wealth more. The allocation is split among seven main projects. That includes improvements to the Memorial Park softball field, baseball upgrades at Condon Park, and modernizing the Lyman Gilmore School athletic field. A Citizens Oversight Committee didn’t feel spending 16-thousand dollars for a Student Matinee Program at the Center for the Arts was appropriate. But Councilmember Hilary Hodge joined Tom Ivy in wanting it to happen, even if not through Measure E…

But Councilmember Bob Branstrom noted that it was the only suggested project for a non-profit and said there should be a more fair process…

There was also a push for a restroom behind Mill Street Plaza. But, since it’s in a parking lot and not a park, it was left off the list. But alternative funding may be found for that, along with the Student Matinee Program. Also on the list is a bike park, restroom, and access improvements, along with repaving, at Condon Park, as well as Loma Rica Trail upgrades and a garden at Mautino Park.