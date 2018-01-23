New Measure N Tax Qualifies for Ballot

The Grass Valley City Council is expected to schedule a special election at its meeting tonight–placing a measure on the June ballot that will effectively cancel the half-cent sales tax approved by voters as Measure N, and replace it with a full-cent sales tax. The money would be used, similiarly to the current measure, to fund police officers and firefighters, but also to add funding to things the community wants like more road repairs and upkeep of parks. Mayor Howard Levine says citizens brought the idea to the city, and he doesn’t see why the council wouldn’t go along with it…

Measure N is due to sunset in 2021, and the new meansure, if ultimately approved by voters, would be permanent. Although the idea is a relatively recent development, Levine says he has not heard from anyone opposed to it…

There will be public comment at tonight’s meeting. A citizens group gathered signatures, and got enough to place it on the ballot. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6pm with a special presentation. The regular meeting begins at 7.

